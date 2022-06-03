Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.67 million.Asure Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASUR. TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.58.

ASUR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. 48,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,514. Asure Software has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

