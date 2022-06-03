ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Receives C$55.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.71.

ATA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cormark decreased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$68.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Laurentian decreased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

TSE ATA opened at C$38.13 on Tuesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$30.14 and a 12 month high of C$53.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.11.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems ( TSE:ATA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$603.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

