AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AUDC. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AudioCodes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.40.

AUDC stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $747.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.64.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. AudioCodes had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $66.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,806 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,438,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,122,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in AudioCodes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 901,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

