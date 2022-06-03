Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $17.19

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.19, but opened at $17.67. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 159 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37.

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.14. Equities analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

