Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) versus Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) Critical Comparison

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Borqs Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 43.26 -$755.45 million N/A N/A Borqs Technologies $29.56 million 0.69 -$35.50 million N/A N/A

Borqs Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -20.25% -14.48% Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aurora Innovation and Borqs Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 190.61%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Summary

Aurora Innovation beats Borqs Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc. provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions. Its BorqsWare software platform consists of BorqsWare Client software that has been used in Android phones, tablets, watches, and various Internet-of-things devices; and BorqsWare Server software platform, which includes back-end server software that allows customers to develop their own mobile end-to-end services for their devices. In addition, it provides IVI solutions, machine to machine solutions, smart appliance solution, mobile operator services, and google mobile services (GMS). The company primarily serves mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device original equipment manufacturers, and mobile operators, as well as product solutions of mobile connected devices for enterprise and consumer applications. Borqs Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

