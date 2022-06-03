Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $470.00.

ATDRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.12) to GBX 720 ($9.11) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($9.11) to GBX 660 ($8.35) in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 793,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,806. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

