Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.43-$6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 billion-$5.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.37. 1,105,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,495. Autodesk has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Griffin Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.35.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $1,879,867 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

