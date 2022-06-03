Autonio Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $630,022.75 and $1,398.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00472383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.49 or 0.00397498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031671 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

