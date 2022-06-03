Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Stock Price Down 6%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 372,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,122,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

Auxly Cannabis Group ( TSE:XLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$22.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

