Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51. Avery Dennison posted earnings per share of $2.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $9.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $9.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $11.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.43. 4,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,239. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.33. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $156.51 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

