Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $177.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.33. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $156.51 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

