Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives $43.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RNA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $12.84. 2,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,631. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.09. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,525.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

