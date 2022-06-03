AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives 17.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 17.06.

AVDX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded down 0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of 5.95 and a 1 year high of 27.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 11.48.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The firm had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 102.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

