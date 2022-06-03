Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.38 million.

Shares of AZTA traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.55. 479,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,207. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.65. Azenta has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. Azenta had a net margin of 301.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZTA. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azenta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Azenta in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

