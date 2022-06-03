B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Acquires $18,448.50 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,448.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,020,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,030,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,783 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,674.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 14,056 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,616.00.

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 397 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $555.80.

On Friday, May 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 135,906 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $188,909.34.

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 35,841 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 40,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 47,649 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $630,396.27.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,506 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $568,192.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 1,966 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,500 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.91. 170,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,762. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.53. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $91.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

