B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$7.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTO shares. Cormark increased their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.21.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$463.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.32 million. Analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 196,598 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.79, for a total transaction of C$1,138,302.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at C$21,032,765.58. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$28,421.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$663,255.04. Insiders sold a total of 549,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,545 in the last 90 days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

