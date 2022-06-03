BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.42

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.42 and traded as high as $39.27. BAE Systems shares last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 466,789 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on BAESY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.48) to GBX 860 ($10.88) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($8.12) to GBX 735 ($9.30) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.50) to GBX 850 ($10.75) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $620.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.7703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BAE Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

