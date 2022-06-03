Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271,646 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 10.27% of Baker Hughes worth $2,561,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,069 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,918 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,777,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,316,000 after acquiring an additional 702,350 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

Shares of BKR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,397,869. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

In related news, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,262,823 shares of company stock valued at $2,489,805,091 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

