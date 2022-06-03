Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 141.60 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 144.20 ($1.82). 73,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 448,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.40 ($1.95).

In related news, insider Trevor Mather purchased 357,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £485,724 ($614,529.35). Also, insider Edmund Williams purchased 373,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £500,100.06 ($632,717.69).

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, City24.lv; jobs and services portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprise Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

