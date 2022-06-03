Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Down to $16.07

Shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $15.01. Banco Macro shares last traded at $15.21, with a volume of 410 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMA. StockNews.com cut Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

The firm has a market cap of $987.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.6902 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Macro by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $75,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

