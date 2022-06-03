Barclays Cuts Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Price Target to GBX 500

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.86) to GBX 500 ($6.33) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.99) to GBX 710 ($8.98) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 671 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of LON:ONT opened at GBX 307.50 ($3.89) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 330.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.43. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 239 ($3.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 736 ($9.31).

In related news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah purchased 14,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £50,285 ($63,619.69). Also, insider Wendy Becker purchased 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.92) per share, for a total transaction of £35,041.12 ($44,333.40). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,005 shares of company stock worth $13,542,700.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

