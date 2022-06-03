Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives $11.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.85.
BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BBDC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 352,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,460. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.
Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.
Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
