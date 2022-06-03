Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Receives $11.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.85.

BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBDC traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 352,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,460. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.57. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

