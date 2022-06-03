Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) to announce $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.80 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.67. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

BBSI traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.25. 886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,410. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a market capitalization of $543.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,048.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

