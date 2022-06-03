Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Basic-Fit from €42.00 ($45.16) to €43.00 ($46.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Basic-Fit in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS BSFFF remained flat at $$41.00 on Thursday. Basic-Fit has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $57.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

