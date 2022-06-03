Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 1,050,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,112.6 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.01. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
