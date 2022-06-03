Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 1,050,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,112.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.01. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAMXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $17.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.75 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 17.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.