Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,314 TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $108,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,871,943.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,288. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Raymond James lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.43. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $93.49 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.32. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

