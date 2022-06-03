Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,000 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Barclays boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

