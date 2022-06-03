Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

