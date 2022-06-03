Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $312,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $127.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

