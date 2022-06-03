Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $245,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Hess by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Hess by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $126.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $129.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $661,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,559 shares of company stock valued at $36,795,861. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

