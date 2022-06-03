Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $283,000 in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.53. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

