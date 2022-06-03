Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $283,000 in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000.
Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $84.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.53. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.
In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,180 shares of company stock worth $2,152,991 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
