Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVYA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,170,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,768,000 after purchasing an additional 111,382 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after buying an additional 1,769,074 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avaya by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,518,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,465,000 after buying an additional 427,596 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter valued at $53,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares during the period.
AVYA opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $29.11.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AVYA. BWS Financial lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
