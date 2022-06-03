Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVYA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avaya by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,170,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,768,000 after purchasing an additional 111,382 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,678,000 after buying an additional 1,769,074 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avaya by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,518,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,465,000 after buying an additional 427,596 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter valued at $53,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avaya by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,133,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares during the period.

Get Avaya alerts:

AVYA opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $29.11.

Avaya ( NYSE:AVYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVYA. BWS Financial lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

About Avaya (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.