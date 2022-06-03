Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 12,500 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 273.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 147,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $275,705.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. William Blair lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NTNX opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

