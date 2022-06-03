Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $232,000 Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of News by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,623,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,033,000 after buying an additional 142,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of News by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,630,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,184,000 after purchasing an additional 171,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,312,000 after purchasing an additional 175,493 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of News by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,090,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after purchasing an additional 184,843 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,320,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 93,999 shares during the period. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

About News (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

