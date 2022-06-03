Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in LivaNova by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,406,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

LIVN opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $58.18 and a 12 month high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

