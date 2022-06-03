Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.87 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTCH shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

