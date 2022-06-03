Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €60.45 ($65.00) and last traded at €61.15 ($65.75). 20,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €61.95 ($66.61).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($84.95) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Befesa alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.59. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.