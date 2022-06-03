Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €80.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVD. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

ETR EVD opened at €59.60 ($64.09) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is €62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €51.18 ($55.03) and a 52 week high of €72.68 ($78.15). The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.32.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

