Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGR. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.08) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 79 ($1.00) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assura has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 79.83 ($1.01).

Get Assura alerts:

Assura stock opened at GBX 71.25 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.02).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 0.52%.

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 700 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £497 ($628.80). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,165 shares of company stock valued at $79,679.

About Assura (Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.