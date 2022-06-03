Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by CarVal Investors LP

CarVal Investors LP cut its holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,439,575 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 748,800 shares during the period. Berry comprises approximately 41.5% of CarVal Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CarVal Investors LP owned 5.55% of Berry worth $37,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,564,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Berry by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 665,533 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,753,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Berry by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,579,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after purchasing an additional 139,247 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Berry Co. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $912.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.34.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Berry news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $3,182,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,415,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,088,788.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,410,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,642,754 shares of company stock worth $29,995,215 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

