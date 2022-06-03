Berry Data Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $46,530.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $290,033.00 and approximately $46,530.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000490 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.01036046 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00416512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031830 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

