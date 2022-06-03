BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,250

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($28.47) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.16) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.16) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.16) to GBX 2,400 ($30.36) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.14) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,414.29 ($30.55).

Get BHP Group alerts:

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,550 ($32.26) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £129.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,744.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,478.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($22.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,040 ($38.46).

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.