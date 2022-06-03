BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 52,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,401,709 shares.The stock last traded at $66.95 and had previously closed at $67.44.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,467.52.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

