BidiPass Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (BDP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $103,928.28 and $23.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 93.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BidiPass

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

