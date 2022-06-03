BiFi (BIFI) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

BiFi (BIFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, BiFi has traded 1% higher against the dollar. BiFi has a market cap of $3.35 million and $240,036.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00076995 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.10 or 0.00256953 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00028090 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000204 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

