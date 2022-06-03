BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BBAI. William Blair started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $39,142,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

