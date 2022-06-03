BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.36 and last traded at $18.36. 744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,883,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,448.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,829 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,951. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

