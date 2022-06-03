BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Up 2.3%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 9,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,818,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCRX. StockNews.com downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

