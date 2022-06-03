BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

BMRN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of BMRN opened at $75.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 420.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,639 shares of company stock worth $10,388,684. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after acquiring an additional 882,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $207,582,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

