Bitcoin Plus Market Capitalization Hits $435,587.90 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $2.37 or 0.00007964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $435,587.90 and $632.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 183,449 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

